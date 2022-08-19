Police chief reflects on decade at helm ahead of retirement
Devon and Cornwall Police's most senior officer said it has been an "extraordinary privilege" to lead the force for nine years.
Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer retires on Friday.
His career started with the Metropolitan Police in 1986, before moving to Devon and Cornwall as deputy chief constable in 2010.
Reflecting, Mr Sawyer said the role had given him purpose, structure and fulfilment "in bucket loads".
'Public service ethos'
Speaking to BBC Radio Devon, Mr Sawyer said: "That public service ethos that I saw in my grandparents and in my mother, who was an NHS nurse - it's a gene they gave me and it's not one I want to lose.
"Structure and fulfilment I can put in place, but purpose, I need to find a purpose, and this has been an extraordinary privilege.
"I will miss it, I'm not going to pretend I won't, but there's always something around the corner, there's always an adventure to be had, and I'm just looking forward to the adventure."
'Fresh eyes'
Mr Sawyer said the decision to retire had been a difficult one, but said it was "the right one" for the police force.
He said: "Chief constables are stewards, we are passing through, we do the best we can on behalf of the public first and foremost and the force second.
"Then, you hand on the baton, and it felt the right time to go. I am for good or ill the longest-serving chief constable in the country at over a decade - and I'm still energetic, I've still got a lot more to give, but someone needs to look at this force through fresh eyes."
Mr Sawyer added: "Like a chief executive of any company, nearly 6,000 people, with Cornwall and the Scillies nearly 4,000 square miles, it needs a fresh pair of eyes at the to make sure we're giving we can for the public, so it's time."
His successor has not yet been appointed.