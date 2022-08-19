Alcohol consumption on boats at Fireworks Championships sparks warning
Harbour authorities in Plymouth have issued a warning not to mix alcohol with boating.
It comes after "numerous cases of excessive alcohol consumption" on some boats watching the British Fireworks Championships this week.
Cattewater Harbour Commissioners said this resulted in a number of "near miss" incidents.
It said these "could have had serious consequences if marshalling boats were not on station to assist casualties".
A statement on behalf of all the Statutory Harbour Authorities in Plymouth said: "Alcohol can stop you thinking clearly, affect your co-ordination and suppress your natural response to fear and threats."
The statement also quoted The Dockyard Port of Plymouth Order legislation, which states: "The master of a vessel or any other person must not navigate within the dockyard port when under the influence of intoxicating drink, drugs and other substances."
It went on to explain harbour authorities and MoD police had the power to prosecute under this legislation.
The Royal Yachting Association (RYA) states it "does not condone the drinking of alcohol whilst in charge of a boat" and encourages boaters to act responsibly in this regard.
The RYA said it encourages boaters to "behave responsibly and to understand how alcohol can affect their safety and the safety of others".