Devon-based company wins British Firework Championships
- Published
A Devon company has won the British Firework Championships.
Sonic Fireworks, based in Uffculme, took top place with its 10-minute air display, followed by Bath-based Europla Displays UK in second, and Shefford's Fully Fused Fireworks in third.
The championships celebrated their 25th anniversary in Plymouth, with each display including a tribute to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Sonic Fireworks said it was their first time competing in the event.
'Blown away'
The team, from Uffculme, was the second to compete during the second night of the competition.
Member Michelle Glover said they were "absolutely blown away".
She said: "The team worked really hard and we achieved what we wanted to achieve.
"Our effects worked really nicely. Apart from the weather, it was perfect."
Plymouth City Council cabinet member Pat Patel said the displays continued to "just keep getting better and better".
"We're hugely proud to have hosted the championships for the last quarter of a century, and once again we've welcomed thousands of both visitors and locals to this fantastic free event, which takes place in the stunning natural amphitheatre of Plymouth Sound," he said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.