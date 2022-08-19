Plymouth housing estate fire treated as suspected arson
- Published
A fire in Plymouth that damaged seven properties and led to 10 homes being evacuated is being treated as suspected arson by police.
Two suspects had been identified and were assisting with inquiries, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers appealed for witnesses to the blaze in St Budeaux, which broke out at about 16:00 BST on Friday 12 August.
The fire started on Red Brick Field, in Barne Barton, before spreading to neighbouring properties.
Extensive damage was also caused to a field.
However, Devon and Cornwall Police said no-one was injured in the incident.
Police have asked anyone with any further information, home CCTV footage or doorbell camera footage and lives around that area, to contact them.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.