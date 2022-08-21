Devon appeal for carers over staff shortage concerns
A north Devon care agency is appealing to over 55s to join them as carers amid staff shortages.
Bosses said shortages at the Northam Care Trust were making it harder to look after about 100 clients.
The charity is hoping people who are semi-retired or retired but could do with extra income might be interested in joining its team.
It said shortages led to bed blocking in hospitals because patients were unable to leave without care in place.
Chief Executive Jo Howell said: "We have jobs in all our areas but we are particularly short of carers in homes for older people.
"NHS beds are full in our area and people are waiting for a package of care to go home, but we don't have enough carers.
Offering a 'lifeline'
"We really believe that people in that age bracket have a lot of life skills and even if not we have excellent training on offer."
She said the offer of "even just a few hours" a week would be welcome.
"Sometimes you might be the only person they see and you are offering a lifeline really," she said.
