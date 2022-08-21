South West Water runs out of water butts in hosepipe ban rush
- Published
A firm has run out of water butts it offered to householders free ahead of a hosepipe ban that starts on Tuesday.
South West Water (SWW) said it gave out 16,000 of the rainwater-catching devices in 24 hours after it announced the ban earlier in the week.
"We're sorry, due to exceptionally high demand, water butts are out of stock," it said on its Facebook page.
"Right now, we're working with our supplier and the manufacture to source extra butts."
The hosepipe ban, which includes Cornwall and parts of north Devon, is the first one imposed in the region for 26 years amid a continuing drought.
SWW said it had been "left with no other choice" to "protect our precious water".
Activities to be banned include using hosepipes to water gardens or clean cars. Businesses and farmers are unaffected.