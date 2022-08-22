Lorry destroyed by fire on M5 in Topsham
- Published
Fire crews from four different stations attended a large vehicle fire on the M5 on Sunday.
They were called out to the fire on the M5 Northbound between junction 31 and 30 at 14:36 BST.
The Environmental Protection Unit from Newton Abbot attended to "prevent run off from entering the drains".
The driver was uninjured, with the cause of the blaze "believed to be accidental".
The area was dampened down and the lorry dismantled, with the M5 reopened to motorists.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.