Lorry destroyed by fire on M5 in Topsham

The vehicle was 95% damaged by the fire

Fire crews from four different stations attended a large vehicle fire on the M5 on Sunday.

They were called out to the fire on the M5 Northbound between junction 31 and 30 at 14:36 BST.

The Environmental Protection Unit from Newton Abbot attended to "prevent run off from entering the drains".

The driver was uninjured, with the cause of the blaze "believed to be accidental".

The area was dampened down and the lorry dismantled, with the M5 reopened to motorists.

The lorry was dismantled and removed

