Work to make rave sites in Devon and Cornwall 'unattractive'
- Published
Police and landowners are working together to make potential sites for raves "unattractive", Devon and Cornwall Police say.
The force said it was working with partners, residents, farmers and landowners to secure possible sites and make them unsuitable for any gatherings over the August bank holiday weekend.
Officers said they were regularly patrolling areas thought to be at risk.
The force said it would also monitor reports of planned events.
Ch Supt Ian Drummond-Smith, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said officers knew "the misery raves can cause to nearby residents", as well as having a "significant impact on livestock and wildlife, and often participants leave the land badly damaged".
He said farmers and landowners were being advised on "how to secure their property to make it an unattractive option for organisers".
He added: "We keep a close eye on reports of planned events and our response will be robust to stop any event before it starts."
In June, hundreds of people attended an illegal rave on Davidstow Moor, in Cornwall.
