'Essential' £200k storm repair work for Sidmouth
"Essential" storm repair work costing £200,000 will take place at a Devon seaside resort this autumn.
The work in Sidmouth will repair the seawall and a ramp which has faced years of storm damage.
It will begin in September and is expected to end at the start of November.
The Millennium Walkway and Undercliff path will close and as the work progresses the closure will move eastwards towards Sidmouth.
East Devon District Council said: "The seawall and ramp have taken many years of storm damage and requires a new concrete face and replacement ramp to ensure the structures are safe and functional into the future.
"Due to repeated storm damage upgrading to some of the railing to a solid wall will take place.
"These works are essential, and we have timed them to avoid the best part of the year for residents and holidaymakers.
"However this needs to be done before the winter storms."