Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Newton Poppleford crash
- Published
A man has life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash between a motorcycle, a cement mixer and a van.
The crash happened on the A3052 in Newton Poppleford, Devon, at about 09:20 BST.
The male motorcycle rider, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and his next-of-kin have been informed, police said.
Drivers of the other vehicles were not injured and police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
The crash involved a white-coloured Honda motorcycle, a white cement mixer and a red Peugeot van.
