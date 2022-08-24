One dead and three injured in Shebbear industrial incident
- Published
One person has died and three others injured in an industrial incident in Devon.
Police and ambulance crews were called to a commercial premises in Shebbear at about 15:25 BST on Tuesday.
Of the three people hurt, one was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
Two people had minor injuries and were also treated at hospital before they were discharged.
Police said the incident had been referred to the Health and Safety Executive.
