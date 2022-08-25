Plymouth crash: Motorcyclist seriously injured
- Published
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash involving a minibus in Plymouth.
Kings Road in Devonport was cordoned off after the crash at about 05:30 BST.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a man riding the motorcycle sustained "serious injuries" in the collision.
A spokesperson said the road would be closed for "some time" to vehicles and pedestrians and added that paramedics were at the scene.
The spokesperson said: "Kings Road is closed in both directions, closures on at Stonehouse Bridge and Paradise Road.
"The road is expected to remain closed for some time and motorists are asked to find an alternative route for the time being."
