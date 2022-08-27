'End in sight' for Feniton flooding says council
Villagers have been told the "end is in sight" to floods which have affected homes for years.
East Devon District Council said a new culvert pipe, which would cost nearly £4m, would divert flood water away from homes in Feniton.
The pipe, which will go under a rail track, will "reduce the flood risk" to 65 homes, a school and roads.
The work, which starts on 29 August, had been "delayed due to its high risk, complex nature, and funding", it said.
'Constant concern'
The village has suffered regular flooding since the 1960s.
Two of the largest flooding incidents happened in 2008 and 2012.
The council said: "Flooding has been a constant concern to many residents in the village, but the end is in sight, with a key element to the Feniton flood scheme will be carried out this month.
"The undertrack culvert (known as phase three) will link to drainage works which will divert surface water from around the village."
The new pipe, more than 3ft (1m) in diameter, will lead to road works, said the council.
It warned of both "noise and vehicular disruption to the local area" from 19 September for up to five days and apologised for "any inconvenience".
It also asked people not to gather on a road bridge next to the works "as this bridge is narrow with no footway and will have increased vehicle movements" and "both sides of the railway are private property with no public access".