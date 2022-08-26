Woman seriously injured in Exeter crash
A woman has been seriously injured in a crash in Exeter.
Police were called to Church Road, in Alphington, at about 08:45 BST, following reports of a crash involving a grey Ford Focus and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital with life-changing injuries, and the driver was unharmed, police said.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
The road was closed for about seven hours while a forensic investigation took place.
