Woman seriously injured in Exeter crash

The road was closed for about seven hours while a forensic investigation took place

A woman has been seriously injured in a crash in Exeter.

Police were called to Church Road, in Alphington, at about 08:45 BST, following reports of a crash involving a grey Ford Focus and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital with life-changing injuries, and the driver was unharmed, police said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

The road was closed for about seven hours while a forensic investigation took place.

