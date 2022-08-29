Attempted murder charge after woman stabbed in Plymouth
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Plymouth.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to a serious assault in Francis Street, in the Stonehouse area, at about 23:55 BST on Saturday.
A 34-year-old woman was found a stab wound and was taken to hospital, but her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, officers said.
A 42-year-old man from the city has been charged and is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court.
