Driver arrest after motorcyclist injured in Mary Tavy crash
A driver was arrested on suspicion of careless driving, after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash.
The biker, a man in his 30s from Launceston, Cornwall, was taken to hospital with leg injuries after the incident at Mary Tavy, Devon.
Police were called to the A386 at 14:30 BST on Sunday following reports of the collision between a Volkswagen Tiguan and a Honda CBR 600 motorcycle.
A 73-year-old man from Exeter was arrested.
A police spokesperson said he was detained "on suspicion of careless driving and driving whilst unfit" and was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.
The Devon and Cornwall force is appealing for witnesses.
