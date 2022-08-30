Paignton Zoo 'likely' to have bird flu
A zoo in Devon which has been closed because of a suspected case of bird flu is likely to have a positive case of the virus, bosses say.
Paignton Zoo was shut after a dead pelican was found on Sunday and bosses said testing was under way to see if it was the highly infectious H5N1 strain.
Zoo chief executive Dennis Flynn said interim test results came in overnight.
He said: "It's not good news and it looks like it's going to be a positive case."
"In the meantime, we stay closed," he added.
The government's Animal and Plant Health Agency said on its website that "highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed on 29 August in captive wild birds (non-poultry) at a premises near Paignton, Torbay, Devon".
It added: "A 3km [1.8-mile] Captive Bird (Monitoring) Controlled Zone has been put in place around the premises. Affected birds will be humanely culled."
Zoo staff said their priority was to protect birds and minimise the spread of the infection, and anyone who had booked a visit while it was closed would be refunded.
The H5N1 strain of the avian influenza virus is highly contagious among birds, and spread by close contact with an infected bird, whether it is dead or alive.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' website said the virus was "primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public's health is very low".