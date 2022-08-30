Plymouth's kelp forest to be dedicated to the Queen
An important marine forest off Plymouth is being dedicated to the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
Kelp forests are some of the most productive ecosystems in the world and in the UK cover an area similar in size to the country's woodlands.
Kelp is also thought to help regulate the atmosphere by absorbing carbon dioxide.
To mark the occasion, a swimming relay will take place off Plymouth, led by endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh.
The kelp forms part of the Plymouth Sound National Marine Park which was created in 2019 to foster care for the local marine environment.
The brown seaweed offers shelter, foraging and a nursery habitat for fish and shellfish, say marine biologists.
"Kelp is a hidden wonder, its magic is largely unseen," said Mr Pugh, an ambassador for the Queen's Green Canopy tree planting project.
"Kelp forests are extremely important ecosystems which are vital to the health of our oceans.
"It is wonderful to see Plymouth's environmental treasures recognised."
The swimming relay on Saturday will start with sailors and marines from the Devonport naval base giving a plaque to Mr Pugh and a group of wild swimmers who will swim it to shore.
It will then be passed between children at Tinside Lido and local dignitaries including the Mayor of Plymouth, councillor Sue Dann.
Elaine Hayes, chief executive of the Plymouth Sound National Marine Park, said it would "help raise the profile of this species that surrounds our islands and its importance to a wider public who rarely get to see kelp forests."