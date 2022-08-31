Reopened Beeching cut Dartmoor rail line sees 120,000 journeys
- Published
The number of passengers using a reopened rail service in Devon, which had been shut for nearly 50 years, is about double what was expected, according to train operator GWR.
The Dartmoor Line between Okehampton and Exeter reopened in November 2021 with regular services for the first time in 49 years.
GWR said more than 120,000 journeys had been made.
It was reopened as part of a government scheme to restore abandoned lines.
From 1997 until its reopening, the line was only open during some Sundays in the summer after regular services were withdrawn in 1972.
'Made a difference'
Network Rail laid 11 miles (18km) of new track, installed 24,000 concrete sleepers and 29,000 tonnes of ballast in 20 days as part of work to restore it.
Repairs were also made to 21 structures along the route, including four bridges.
Dr Michael Ireland, chairman of the organisation OkeRail, which campaigned for the reintroduction of a regular passenger service, said people were "so grateful" that the service was available.
He said: "It's made such a difference, and not just to the business community.
"It's also changing demand for properties in the area because people can commute. And it's not just travelling to Exeter, but obviously to London and beyond.
"That's the difference it has made to the town and town's economy."
The government's Restoring Your Railway fund was launched in January 2020 to reinstate axed local services and restore closed stations, many of which were cut following Dr Beeching's report on "The Reshaping of British Railways" in 1963.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.