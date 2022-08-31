Torbay historic barn damage estimated at £20K from golf balls
A council is facing a bill of £20,000 to a Grade I listed building because of damage from golf balls.
The roof of the medieval Spanish Barn at Torre Abbey in Torbay has been damaged by users of a nearby pitch and putt course says Torbay Council.
Since 2017 there have been 31 holes created by golf balls, according to a Freedom of Information (FoI) request.
Pitch and putt tenant Heath Parkin said the problem was "solved" last year when he moved a green away from the barn.
Torre Abbey's tithe barn was built in about 1200 to store taxes paid to the abbey in the form of grain, hay and other farm produce.
It is known as the Spanish Barn because it was used to hold captured Spanish sailors from the Armada in 1588.
The FoI says in 2017 the Spanish Barn roof was "repaired due to the significant number of holes created by golf balls hitting it and breaking the slates".
Those repairs cost the council £12,618 according to the FoI.
Council 'acutely aware'
The FoI said: "Since 2017 holes have continued to be created by the golf balls and to date now number at 31."
It says the council believes the holes were caused by the "layout of the green and the direction of the players' strokes".
The FoI said: "The number of holes in the roof is impacting on the ability to hire the barn due to rain coming through, Torbay Council will therefore need to invest in the fixing of this in the near future.
"The cost of these repairs are estimated at approximately £20,000."
The council said in a statement that it was "acutely aware of the damage" and it had discussed its concerns with the pitch and putt tenant, "who recognises the problem".
Mr Parkin said the problem had been with hole five and its green near the barn.
He said in 2021 he had, "flipped it around" so the green pointed away.
He said: "It has solved the problem because unless someone goes on that course and does something they shouldn't do, no golf ball is going near the building any more."