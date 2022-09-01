West Country Concrete Products: Second man dead
A second man has died after an incident at a concrete works, police confirmed.
One man was pronounced dead at West Country Concrete Products in Shebbear, north Devon, after emergency services were called on 23 August.
Another man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth but died of his injuries on Saturday, officer said.
Two other men sustained minor injuries and were treated at hospital before being discharged previously.
Devon and Cornwall Police said on Thursday that enquiries were ongoing and that the Health and Safety Executive was assisting the force.
