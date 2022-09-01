Fire breaks out at Cheriton Bishop village hall
- Published
Firefighters are tackling a blaze which broke out in the roof of a village hall in Devon.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said eight fire engines were in attendance at Cheriton Bishop, near Exeter on Thursday.
Fire crews are trying to stop the fire spreading to a doctor's surgery attached to the hall building.
The fire service was called to the incident at about 13:45 BST and said no injuries have been reported.
