Exe Estuary buoy 'completely written off' in hit and run
- Published
A navigational buoy has been "completely written off" by a boat in a hit and run, authorities have said.
The buoy was damaged in the Exe Estuary, off Lympstone, on 26 August, Exeter City Council said.
"The 6ft (1.8m) tall green buoy - which marks a turning point for vessels - was completely written off by the impact and will cost Exeter City Council £4,500 to replace," it said.
The incident has been reported to the police.
Harbour master Grahame Forshaw said: "We believe the vessel must have been travelling at considerable speed and would possibly have sustained significant damage."
"We think this vessel may now have been removed from the estuary," he added.
