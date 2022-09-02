Devon special constable sentenced over weapons discovery
- Published
A special constable has been given a community order over his collection of weapons, which included a revolver.
Anton Calvert, 40, from Paignton, Devon was due to become a full time officer later this year.
He admitted three firearms offences and possession of a noxious spray when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court earlier this month.
Colleagues called to an unrelated incident at his former home in Brixham, found the firearms in an outbuilding.
Live ammunition
Exeter Crown Court heard that the revolver had been inherited from his stepfather, the explorer Captain Martin Phelps, who was skipper of the British Antarctic Survey research ship the RRS John Biscoe.
The weapon was designed to fire high velocity, air powered pellets, and fell foul of Britain's strict gun laws because it was potentially lethal.
Officers also found live rifle ammunition in a jar and a metal swordstick disguised as a walking cane.
Calvert was ordered to do 200 hours unpaid community work and pay £250 costs.
Judge Peter Johnson also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of all the weapons.
Calvert was suspended from duty immediately after he was arrested, said Devon and Cornwall Police.
Following the case, Det Insp Dave Pebworth said: "Calvert's actions have fallen well below what is expected of a special constable and we welcome the sentence handed to him today.
"Now that the criminal proceedings have concluded, he will be subject to a misconduct hearing to determine what action will be taken by the force."
