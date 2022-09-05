Babbacombe: One person dies at coastal cliff railway
One person has died following an "industrial incident" at a coastal cliff railway in Devon, police say.
The force was called to Babbacombe Cliff Railway in Torquay at about 10:10 BST on Sunday.
One person suffered serious injuries and died at the scene. Their next of kin has been informed.
Officers remain at the site and police have said Oddicombe Beach will remain closed on Monday. The Health and Safety Executive has also been notified.
Babbacombe Cliff Railway opened in 1926 and two cars operate on the funicular railway, each with a capacity of 40 passengers.
