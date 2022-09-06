North Devon: Over £270k of funding for public space projects
- Published
More than £270,000 of funding has been approved for seven public space projects in North Devon.
Money has been provided by developers to "protect and enhance public open space", backed by the district council.
Plans include a memorial garden for North Devon Crematorium and an improved area outside Barnstable Library.
The most expensive construction will be a multi-use games area in Roundswell, costing £111,000, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
The free community facility at Queen Elizabeth II playing fields, in Tews Lane, will be used for informal activities like football and basketball, with new footpaths constructed to make it accessible for all.
Improvements will be done to the Tower View recreation area in Tavistock, including improved footpath access and providing goal posts at a cost of £15,000.
Remaining funds will be used to improve landscaping and to buy a community notice board.
The new memorial garden at the crematorium will be built in place of a dilapidated building, set to be demolished, also serving as an outdoor waiting area at a cost £39,700.
Former cricketers
Library Square in Barnstaple will undergo £62,600 worth of renovations because the council said it was "in need of updating and expanding to make the area more fitting to the setting of the ancient monument and the town centre location".
Barnstaple and Pilton Cricket Club in Barnstaple will receive £25,900 to provide disabled access to its clubhouse and to support a disabled group that uses the facilities and former cricketers with mobility issues.
It will also be used for a new secure storage facility for pitch maintenance machinery to be stored.
Landkey Town Football Club will be given £7,900 for a new storage for pitch maintenance and training equipment and to make improvements to the road that leads to the clubhouse car park.
Solar panels will be installed at Tawstock Village hall at a cost of £16,2000 to make it more environmentally friendly and financially viable.
