Man arrested hours after two-vehicle collision in Bideford
A man has been arrested hours after he was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Devon and then left the scene.
A woman in her 30s was taken to hospital after the crash in Bideford at about 23:00 BST on Monday.
Road closures were put in place after the Mercedes Saloon and Peugeot Allure collided on Barnstaple Street.
A 38-year-old man from Barnstaple was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.
A police helicopter helped to locate the man, who was found in the early hours of Tuesday.
The road remains partially closed while vehicle recovery takes place.
