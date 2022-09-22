Psychologist returns to bereavement charity in Plymouth
By Alex Green
Journalist
- Published
Miriam Summers was seven years old when her father took his own life in 2003.
As a child the bereavement charity Jeremiah's Journey had a "huge impact" on helping her to come to terms with the immense loss.
Nearly 20 years on Ms Summers is a volunteer at the Plymouth-based charity helping other children to deal with their grief.
Ms Summers said her experience of grief as a child enabled her to carry out her work with other bereaved children.
"I don't think I would be able to do this job had I not come through the service as a child, because it supported me in my grief," she said.
"It's not something you recover from, but it's something that I suppose I was supported enough to be able to then offer that same emotional support."
Jeremiah's Journey supports children and families in and around Plymouth who have or are about to experience the death of a loved one.
When Ms Summers and her family were referred to Jeremiah's Journey in 2003, they joined what is now called the Jeremiah's Friends Group, a programme held one evening a week for nine weeks.
Ms Summers said before going to the group she felt alone and like she stood out, as she didn't know any other children whose parent had died, and she worried about being made fun of because she was different.
She said: "My mum said that I'd kind of lost my confidence, and it was as if, even physically, my head was bowed and my shoulders were slumped, and through coming to Jeremiah's Journey, I was able to stand tall and proud again."
At the end of the nine-week programme, she wrote a letter to her father, that read: "Dearest dad, I love you, with love, Miriam. My best memory is on mum's 44th birthday on the beach in Cornwall. I miss you and I love you."
Ms Summers has worked at Jeremiah's Journey as an assistant psychologist and is about to begin a doctorate in psychology.
She said: "Jeremiah's Journey has had a huge impact on my life in multiple ways, as a child and then now as an adult.
"It feels such a huge privilege to be able to work here, or volunteer here, and be a part of the team in a role supporting the community."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.