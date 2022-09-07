Firefighters tackle Bideford High Street building blaze
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a three-storey building in Bideford.
Seven appliances are at the scene in High Street, with the road currently closed between the Quay and Higher Gunstone, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Photos from the scene show flames and thick clouds of smoke coming from a building near to the Quay.
Crews were called to the incident at about 05:30 BST, a fire service spokesperson said.
Devon and Cornwall Police are also in attendance and have assisted with road closures and helped evacuate surrounding buildings.
The force confirmed no casualties have been reported.
A spokesperson said: "Closures will remain in place and police await instruction from the fire investigator in relation to if this is a suspicious incident that requires a police investigation."
