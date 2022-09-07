Plans for student flats in Exeter rejected
A development of student and co-living rooms in Exeter has been rejected by councillors.
The planning application was put forward to transform the site of Exeter's former police station and magistrates' court on Heavitree Road.
It was submitted by the police and crime commissioner's office and its chosen developer Student Roost.
The proposal was for two blocks of flats with more than 1,000 rooms to replace the existing buildings.
The main plan was for a purpose-built student accommodation building, as well as a separate co-living block available to the wider public consisting of 358 self-contained units.
The vast majority of members on Exeter City Council's planning committee rejected the scheme on Monday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
Councillors expressed concerns about the design, height and scale of the development, its close proximity to the road, a lack of amenities and the loss of trees and biodiversity.
However Exeter's director of city development Ian Collinson said it would provide "much needed housing in a very sustainable location."
