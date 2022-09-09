Queen Elizabeth II: Devon pays tribute
- Published
The Bishop of Exeter said Queen Elizabeth II had been "the mother of the nation" in a tribute following her death.
On Thursday it was announced she had died peacefully at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
The Queen had visited Devon on a number of occasions, including Dartmouth when she was 13, where she met her husband Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark.
Flags across the region are flying at half mast in tribute.
The Bishop of Exeter the Very Reverend Jonathan Greener said: "She has been the mother of the nation our whole life long. So as well as wanting to express condolences to the Royal Family, for many this loss feels personal."
The Temporary Temporary Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police Jim Colwell said the Queen had an "unwavering devotion" to the public.
"We will be coming together as a force to support the communities of Devon and Cornwall over the coming days as they reflect on Her Majesty's reign and mark this historic moment in time."
'Nation's rock'
Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View Johnny Mercer said it was "devastating news" and it was "the privilege of my life to serve you".
Labour MP for Sutton and Devonport Luke Pollard described the monarch as the "nation's rock" and a "towering example of public service".
"She visited Plymouth many times over her reign. We loved her and as a city we feel her loss profoundly," he said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.