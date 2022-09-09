Gun salute tribute for Queen in Plymouth
- Published
A gun salute of 96 rounds has taken place in Plymouth in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
The ceremony took place at HMS Drake Royal Navy base in Devonport, with three guns being used.
It was one of several gun salutes that took place at 13:00 BST, with each round representing one year of the Queen's life.
On Thursday it was announced the Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.