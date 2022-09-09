Devon Maundy money recipient will never forget Queen's smile
A Devon man who was honoured to receive Maundy money from the Queen in 2018 has said he will "never forget" her smile.
Stoke Gabriel church verger Norman Betts rang the bells at midday in tribute to the late monarch.
On Maundy Thursday 2018, Mr Betts went to Windsor Castle to receive Maundy money from Her Majesty.
Maundy Thursday is a symbolic ceremony where the monarch gives specially-minted coins to selected people, and dates back to AD 600.
The recipients are traditionally local elderly people, who are being recognised for their contribution to community.
Mr Betts said he felt "very, very sad" at the passing of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday at the age of 96.
"She reigned for so many years, 70 years she reigned. She was a wonderful lady, she was a gracious lady," he said.
Mr Betts added: "She was a lady that inspired people, and she was a guiding light in dark days."
Remembering the day he travelled to Windsor in 2018, Mr Betts said: "Well first of all, I had this letter from Buckingham Palace to say that I was invited to receive the Maundy money from the Queen.
'Beautifully dressed'
"I was delighted, and I went to receive the Maundy money from the Queen on Maundy Thursday, 2018."
Mr Betts recalled being at the back of St George's Chapel, in Windsor, and said: "I had a fantastic view of the chapel and also the Queen and then, during the ceremony, she comes to you and you receive the money."
Mr Betts said he would never forget the "wonderful smile" the Queen gave him when he thanked her for the Maundy money.
"I will never forget that smile, it was a lovely smile. She was beautifully dressed."
