Queen Elizabeth II: People 'need to grieve', Plymouth bishop says
- Published
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has left many people not sure "what to do with ourselves", a Devon bishop has said.
The Bishop of Plymouth, the Reverend Prebendary James Grier said people in the city had been profoundly impacted.
He said he had seen people with "overwhelming" emotions and people should allow themselves to grieve
"I think everyone was expecting the day to come, but no-one was really prepared for the day," the bishop said.
"For many of us, when death comes, we don't know what to do with ourselves.
"We don't know how to grieve, we don't know how to mourn, we don't know how to give expression to that feeling; and, for some, the emotions have to been overwhelming.
"There's no right way to grieve - it's important that we do and we don't just push it down and supress it.
"It's good to give expression to those emotions."
The Queen had visited Devon on a number of occasions, including Dartmouth when she was 13, where she met her husband Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark.
Books of condolence have opened at a number of public buildings across the county for people to pay their respects.
Locations include Exeter Cathedral, St Andrew's Church in Plymouth and a number of council buildings and libraries.
A 21-gun salute is due to take place at HMNB Devonport in Plymouth at 11:00 BST on Saturday to mark the formal proclamation of King Charles III.
Flags on council buildings in Devon have been at half mast, but will be raised to full mast from 11:00 BST to coincide with the proclamation.
They will be lowered again to half-mast at 16:00 BST on Sunday until after the Queen's state funeral.
