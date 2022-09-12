More King Charles III proclamations take place in Devon
- Published
Further proclamations for King Charles III are taking place in Devon following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Devon's eight district, city and borough councils are hosting proclamations throughout Monday, including in Barnstaple and Tiverton.
North Devon Council's Chair, Julie Hunt, read Barnstaple's proclamation outside the Guildhall at 10:00 BST before leading a two-minute silence.
The Guildhall flag was raised from half-mast for the ceremony.
In Tiverton, councillor Ray Radford, chairman of Mid Devon District Council, read the district's proclamation at a ceremony outside Phoenix House.
Devon's proclamation of the King's accession took place on Sunday at County Hall, in Exeter.
It was held by His Majesty's representative in Devon, Lord Lieutenant David Fursdon, and was read by the High Sheriff of Devon Richard Youngman.
Proclamations also took place on Sunday afternoon in Plymouth and Torbay.
Torbay Council's local proclamation took place in front of the Town Hall in Torquay, while in Plymouth, the city's Lord Mayor Sue Dann read a proclamation at the city's Guildhall.
Books of condolence remain open across the county.
Devon County Council's Book of Condolence is available at County Hall, Exeter between 09:00 and 17:00 BST from Monday until Sunday 18 September.
Flags on council buildings in Devon will remain at half-mast until after the Queen's state funeral, on Monday 19 September.
