Queen Elizabeth II: 'She was loved from Land's End to Scotland'
People in Plymouth have laid flowers in the grounds of a city church in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.
Members of the public have also signed the book of condolence at the Minster Church of St Andrew in the city.
One man, who came to pay his respects, said the Queen was "loved from Land's End to Scotland".
Proclamations for King Charles III have taken place across Devon throughout Sunday and Monday following the death of the Queen.
Tom and Colleen Bolitho, from Plymouth, laid flowers at the church.
Mr Bolitho said: "It's nice to see people paying their respects in Plymouth.
"She was loved from Land's End to Scotland."
Marjorie Williams, from Dorset, said as a child she used to go to Buckingham Palace every Sunday with her father.
She said: "She spoke to people on their level. She touched the lives of people from all walks of life."
Her daughter Louise Williams, from Plymouth, said: "It's amazing to see people come together as a community in the city. It's brought us together."
Dawn Woodruff, from Plymouth, said: "It's nice to see the children have laid down flowers.
"It shows you what Britain used to be like, coming together. That's been lost a bit over the years."
Patricia Jarvis said: "She was loved by everyone. I cried a lot when she died.
"She was the perfect Queen, and she will be missed. You felt like you knew her even though you never met her."
A special commemorative civic service will be held at St Andrew's at 15:00 BST on Sunday.
