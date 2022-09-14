Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival to go ahead after Queen's death
A Devon literary festival has said it is still going ahead, but with some changes to honour the Queen.
The Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival is running until Sunday.
In a change to the original programme, royal biographer Andrew Lownie will be Wednesday's opening speaker and a one-minute silence will also take place.
Sue Briggs, chair of the festival, said: "We decided to go ahead with the festival respectfully and with some changes."
'Deeply saddened'
Mr Lownie's talk, which will take place in St Peter's Church at 10:00 BST, will include Queen Elizabeth II's legacy, her place in history and the impact of her loss on the nation and the world.
Ms Briggs said: "Along with the rest of the nation, our committee was deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"After much deliberation and discussion, we decided to go ahead with the festival respectfully and with some changes.
"We won't be holding our usual evening launch party, and we will be holding a minute's silence.
"We're also incredibly grateful to Andrew Lownie who agreed to attend at very short notice, and we look forward to what I'm sure will be a very insightful talk."
There will also be a book trail around Budleigh and storytelling from authors.
"We hope this event will offer a time for our community to be together at this time of national mourning,W Ms Briggs added.
