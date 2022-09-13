Keyham mass shooting: Police under investigation
A criminal investigation has been launched into Devon and Cornwall Police following a mass shooting in Plymouth.
Jake Davison, 22, killed his mother Maxine, 51, after a row and then shot four others in Keyham in August 2021.
Stephen Washington, 59, Kate Shepherd, 66, Lee Martyn, 43, and his three-year-old daughter Sophie were killed.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it would examine potential health and safety breaches in the force's firearms licensing unit.
The killings happened just weeks after Davison's shotgun and licence had been returned to him by Devon and Cornwall Police.
They had been seized in 2020 after the apprentice crane operator assaulted two teenagers in a park.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it would continue to "co-operate fully".
'Early stages'
A pre-inquest hearing at Plymouth Coroner's Court heard the watchdog had launched the investigation.
"At the conclusion of our investigation into the force's granting of a shotgun certificate and later return to Jake Davison of a shotgun, we sought specialist legal advice and have since decided to conduct a criminal investigation," a statement released by the IOPC said.
The watchdog added the investigation will examine whether the office of the Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police "may have committed any offences" in relation to health and safety laws.
"We have advised the force, the Police and Crime Commissioner, the Coroner and families of our decision," it added.
A statement from Assistance Chief constable Jim Nye said the thoughts of police "remain with those families, victims and survivors" of the shooting.
The statement added: "The force would note this development is in its early stages and no determination in terms of potential criminal culpability has been decided.
"We continue to respect the coronial process in preparation for a full inquest in January 2023."
During the pre-inquest hearing, Edward Pleeth, a barrister representing the watchdog, told senior coroner Ian Arrow the investigation would take some time.
He added he believed it would not affect next year's inquest.
A further pre-inquest review will take place on 19 December 2022.
