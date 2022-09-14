Widecombe Fair goes ahead in tribute to the Queen
An annual fair in Devon went ahead on Tuesday in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Widecombe Fair showcases local farmers and agriculture in the region, and had been cancelled for the past three years due to the pandemic.
Organiser Michael Pascoe said the Queen "would have wanted" the event to carry on.
Part of the decision to go ahead was due to the monarch being a "great supporter of the countryside".
There was also an opportunity for peace and reflection at St Pancras Church, a short distance from the festivities.
Val Casey, St Pancras Church welcomer, said: "Our vicar was very keen to make people feel comfortable coming in and possibly have some quiet time away from the fair and acknowledge the Queen's death."
