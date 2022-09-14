Queen Elizabeth II state funeral: Screenings to be held in Exeter
Public screenings of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at several locations across Exeter.
The final farewell to Her Majesty, Britain's longest ever reigning monarch, will begin at 11:00 BST on Monday at Westminster Abbey, in London.
The day of the state funeral has been declared a bank holiday with many schools and businesses closed.
In Exeter city centre, the funeral will be shown on a large screen in Northernhay Gardens.
Exeter City Council said capacity would be limited and attendance would be on a first come, first serve basis.
Entry to the gardens will be from the Queen Street entrance only from 09:00 BST and toilet facilities and refreshments will be available.
The funeral will also be shown at Exeter City Football Club and at the Conference Centre at Sandy Park, which is operating a free-of-charge ticketed event.
Members of the public who attend the screening will be given a designated room in the conference centre from which to watch the event.
