Devon and Cornwall officers to police Queen's state funeral
- Published
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police will help police the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.
The funeral at Westminster Abbey begins at 11:00 BST on Monday, with huge crowds expected to line the streets of the capital.
Devon and Cornwall Police said "significant plans" were in place to "ensure daily policing is in place alongside national events".
Public screenings of the funeral will be held in Devon and Cornwall.
Ch Supt Jim Gale said: "We continue to work with our partners both locally and nationally to ensure that we can help to coordinate local events as well as support the national operation."
He said he was confident "that any mutual aid we can offer will not affect the service we can provide to our communities here in Devon and Cornwall".
Devon and Cornwall Police would not say how many officers were expected to be involved in supporting the policing of the funeral.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.