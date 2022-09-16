Chef from Devon had 'privilege' of cooking for the Queen
A chef who had the "privilege" of cooking for the Queen says he feels a part of his "identity has been lost" since her death.
Kieron Hales, from Stoke Gabriel, in Devon, said he was "super sad" when he heard the news that the Queen had died.
He said he used to make cakes and pastries for Her Majesty when he worked at Buckingham Palace from 2001 to 2002 and Sandringham from 2005 to 2006.
He now works as restaurant head chef in Michigan, in the United States.
He said when he heard the news of the Queen's death he "stepped outside for a good 10 minutes and really cried, I needed to get away from everyone".
"There are no Brits near me [in America] and so it's more of a challenge for people to understand what's going on.
"It feels like more of a part of you has gone rather than a parent or relative. It feels a little bit of your identity has been lost."
'Favourite chocolate cake'
He said he started working at Buckingham Palace while he studied in Bournemouth.
"I got really lucky. I did a modern apprenticeship under the patronage of the now King Charles III out of Bournemouth College. We got placed in London. On my days off I went and worked at Buckingham Palace two days a week.
"Over time I ended up working in the pastry kitchen."
He said he had "the privilege of making some of the cakes and pastries that used to go out to the Queen during her teatime".
"I got to make her favourite chocolate cake as well which was a heck of a lot of fun."
He said coronation chicken was "a favourite" of the Queen and he "used to make it in the palace and the recipe I used there, I use here in the beautiful United States".
