Queen's visit to University of Exeter remembered

The Queen's last visit to the University of Exeter was in 2012

A chef who served the Queen during a visit to the University of Exeter said it was the "pinnacle of his career".

Queen Elizabeth II visited the university in 2012 and opened a new building.

A lunch was prepared by university chefs, who have reflected on the moment as an "honour and a privilege" and a "once in a lifetime" moment.

Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Mark Goodwin said the monarch's "presence is still here".

Crowds gathered when the Queen visited the university in 2012

Rob Doidge, one of the head chefs who prepared the lunch in 2012, said: "It was a wonderful day feeding a wonderful lady."

'Treasured memory'

Rich Narramore, also a head chef, said 12 months planning went into the occasion.

Recalling shaking the Queen's hand, he said: "It was like a moment that stood still as she made her way through the great hall and said 'splendid lunch'. It's a treasured memory.

"It was an honour and a privilege and something we talk about constantly, it's one of those once in a lifetime moments."

Professor Goodwin said: "The wonderful thing is because she had such a close association with the university, her presence is still here."

