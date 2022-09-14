Queen's visit to University of Exeter remembered
A chef who served the Queen during a visit to the University of Exeter said it was the "pinnacle of his career".
Queen Elizabeth II visited the university in 2012 and opened a new building.
A lunch was prepared by university chefs, who have reflected on the moment as an "honour and a privilege" and a "once in a lifetime" moment.
Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Mark Goodwin said the monarch's "presence is still here".
Rob Doidge, one of the head chefs who prepared the lunch in 2012, said: "It was a wonderful day feeding a wonderful lady."
'Treasured memory'
Rich Narramore, also a head chef, said 12 months planning went into the occasion.
Recalling shaking the Queen's hand, he said: "It was like a moment that stood still as she made her way through the great hall and said 'splendid lunch'. It's a treasured memory.
"It was an honour and a privilege and something we talk about constantly, it's one of those once in a lifetime moments."
Professor Goodwin said: "The wonderful thing is because she had such a close association with the university, her presence is still here."
