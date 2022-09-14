Exmouth beach closed for bathing due to pollution
A Devon beach is closed for bathing due to pollution, the Environment Agency has confirmed.
A spokesperson for East Devon District Council has advised people to stay out of the water at Exmouth beach, with signs in place in the area.
It follows an Environment Agency alert after recent heavy rain which has caused pollution.
The council said it hoped people would be able to go in the water from Thursday.
A spokesperson said: "We advise everyone to stay out of the water while the warning is in force."
