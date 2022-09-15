Man attacked with meat cleaver in Plymouth
- Published
A man is believed to have been attacked with a meat cleaver in Plymouth, police said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a man in his 30s was seriously assaulted in the Mutley area of the city.
Emergency services were called to an address on Connaught Avenue at about 10:30 BST on Wednesday and the victim was taken to hospital.
A 49-year-old man from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody.
Officers said the man's injuries were not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.