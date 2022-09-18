Commemoration services for Queen to take place in Devon
Special commemoration services for Queen Elizabeth II will take place across Devon later.
More than 1,000 people are expected to attend a service at Exeter Cathedral.
In Plymouth, people can attend a service at St Andrew's Church on a first come, first served basis.
In Torbay, an invite-only service will take place at St Paul's Church, but people can watch it live on the Torbay Council website. All services will take place at 15:00 BST.
'Huge sadness'
Dean of Exeter, the Very Reverend Jonathan Greener, said: "One of the jobs of a cathedral is to be a place where people gather for major national events, and we have been understandably busy over the past few days, because Elizabeth II was loved by so many people here in Devon.
"Hundreds of candles have been lit by visitors as they've offered up their prayers, and the comments left in our books of condolence are very personal and deeply moving.
"Sunday's Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving takes place just 10 days after we first lowered the cathedral's North Tower flag to half-mast.
"In that time, we have witnessed a huge outpouring of public feeling - huge sadness at the death of Her Majesty, but also widespread joy at the proclamation of our new King."
Exeter Cathedral said advanced booking for the service was required and the service would be live-streamed on its Facebook page.
In Plymouth, the city council said the service "will be an opportunity to reflect on the life and legacy of the Queen and gather together as a community at this watershed moment for our nation".
"It will include prayers, readings and songs led by the St Andrew's Choir," the council added.
