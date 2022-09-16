Book of condolence taken to care home in Exeter
A book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II has been taken to care home residents in Devon who are unable to sign the books at public buildings.
Exeter's Lord Mayor Yolanda Henson took the book to Cumberland Grange Care Home in Exeter on Friday.
She said the Queen was "the grandmother of the country" and it was important people could pay their respects.
One resident said she had met the Queen when she was made a CBE for her work supporting victims of crime.
The Lord Mayor said: "I think it's very important for those who have grown up with Her Majesty.
"For them she is the grandmother of the country and I think it's very important for them to feel they want to leave a mark of their lives to the city."
