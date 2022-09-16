Queen Elizabeth II: Devon man, 88, recalls part in Queen's Coronation
An 88-year-old from north Devon has shared his memories of being part of the Queen's Coronation 699 years ago.
Brian Harris, from Okehampton, was part of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery in 1953.
Mr Harris said he remembered mounting his horse at 16:00 BST on the special day.
He said he remembered feeling like he was "in a dream the whole time" as he took part in the procession on horseback.
The 88-year-old was 19 when he was involved in the coronation and said: "I was a centre driver so I was always in the middle.
"You didn't really look at the crowd because you'd be afraid that your horse would be upset."
Mr Harris said he remembered wearing the military busby hat, and it was "painful" towards the end of the day due to the rain.
