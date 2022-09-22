Camera system trialled to catch drivers using mobile phones
- Published
A camera system which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to catch drivers using mobile phones is being trialled by police in Devon and Cornwall.
It is being rolled out on select routes across the two counties over the next two months.
He said there were people still ignoring the rules.
The AI will determine if motorists were using a handheld mobile phone or if drivers and passengers were without a seat belt.
It can also determine the speed a vehicle was travelling at.
'Make roads safer'
Any images in which a potential offence is detected are then reviewed by a human.
If an offence has been correctly identified, the driver will either be sent a warning letter or a notice of intended prosecution.
Supt Leisk said: "Using a mobile phone while driving is both dangerous and illegal. It puts the lives of the driver, passengers and other road users at risk - and that is unacceptable.
"Despite repeated messaging and even a change in the law which makes any contact with a mobile phone while driving illegal, sadly there are still some people who continue to ignore the rules."
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: "We know distracted driving is a common cause of collisions, which is exactly why it is illegal to use a mobile phone while driving.
"By embracing new technology such as the Acusensus system, we have the opportunity to improve compliance with these laws and consequently make our roads safer for everyone."
