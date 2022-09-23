Unpaid carers offered free leisure services in Devon
- Published
Unpaid carers will be able to access free leisure services in Devon as part of a new scheme.
It is part of a pilot run by mid Devon District Council and Devon County Council.
It will see unpaid adult carers receive free access to three mid Devon leisure centres.
Councillor Dennis Knowles, cabinet member for community wellbeing, said she hopes it will "boost their physical and mental wellbeing".
The project will run until the end of December at Culm Valley Sports Centre, Exe Valley Leisure Centre and Lords Meadow Leisure Centre.
Carers will need to show their Carers Passport at leisure centre receptions, which are available to them for free from Devon Carers.
James McInnes, Devon County Council's cabinet member responsible for adult carers support, said: "We know that regular exercise and opportunities away from their caring roles are vital to people's physical and mental health and that in turn impacts on their ability to continue their caring role."
